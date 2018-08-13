Dog-owning Aucklanders will soon have consistency across the whole city about when dogs are allowed to be off-leash - that is, if Auckland Council gets its way.

Currently, Auckland's 21 Local Boards have the ability to set the times for when dogs are allowed unleashed on beaches.

They are also allowed to determine what dates the summer period begins and ends, meaning they often differ across the invisible line between each board area.

Councillor Linda Cooper says the council wants to make the times dogs are allowed unleashed to be consistent across all board areas.

She says any suggestion that all parks and reserves will be made on-leash by default is false.

As part of a review of the council's dog bylaw, the council is looking at dog access rules at regional parks.

The Dog Management Bylaw 2012 needs to be reviewed and adopted by November next year.