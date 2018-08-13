Traffic heading into the city is slow following a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge.

One citybound lane of Auckland's Harbour Bridge was earlier blocked by the breakdown.

Traffic is heavy between McClymonts Rd and Onewa Rd, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

There was also a crash clear of the lanes just before the Hillsborough Rd off ramp causing delays just before the Hllsborough off-ramp.

An earlier crash caused delays on George Bolt Memorial Drive heading south between Kirkbride Rd and the airport - however it has now been cleared.