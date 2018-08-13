Two men have been arrested after leading police on a 12 minute chase around Hamilton's western suburbs.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said the pair were first spotted by a police patrol in Dinsdale in an alleged stolen vehicle about 3am today.

The didn't stop for police and instead led them all around the suburb of Dinsdale before they headed back towards the city.

Although police were able to lay spikes and stop the vehicle on SH1, Lincoln St, the driver fled on foot.

Advertisement

A 27-year-old was eventually chased down by a police dog unit.

A passenger, 26, remained at the scene where he was arrested.

Police also recovered some property in the car and were now making inquiries as to where it had come from, Shaw said.