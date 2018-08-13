A crash on Auckland's motorway network is causing delays to Auckland Airport this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash about 7.20am on George Bolt Memorial Drive was blocking a southbound bus lane just before the Landing Drive roundabout.

The crash had since been cleared but delays are expected to continue.

SH20A GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE - CRASH - 7:20AM

An earlier crash is blocking the southbound bus lane just prior to the Landing Drive Roundabout. Please expect some delays in the area. ^MF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 13, 2018

Traffic at 7.45am

Northern Motorway

Citybound:

Heavy between Greville Rd and Northcote Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Heavy in patches between Highbrook and Newmarket.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy at Royal Rd, moderate to heavy between Rosebank and Western Springs.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Heavy through Hillsborough Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.

George Bolt Memorial Drive

Southbound Crash clear of lanes approaching the airport causing delays from Kirkbride Rd to the airport.

Northbound Free flowing.