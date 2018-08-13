COMMENT:

If the writing on the wall wasn't clear enough, let's state it as bluntly as we can this morning.

Wally Haumaha is not suitable for the role of Police Deputy Commissioner. He has to go.

Today's Herald drives in the final nail.

The paper says the Deputy Commissioner contacted an important witness to an alleged bullying incident - after the Herald started asking questions.

He was looking to shore up his position, get some support. To put it into language we can all understand: he wanted some help covering his butt.

This is old boys' network cop stuff at its very worst. This is the kind of conduct that belongs in the past, and I believe, mostly is in the past.

I've had very few dealings with police outside of my work here, but the contacts I have had have always been with smart and savvy young cops, working the front line.

I know police as off-duty friends. They talk about their work passionately, it's a calling.

It's not all sweetness and light: there are shifts, there are crappy people, but they know they're doing something worthwhile.

It's taken years for the public's perception of the police to change, and for us to develop a trust with the force.

And I think most New Zealanders, those of us who live on the right side of the law at least, do trust the police.

For that trust and respect to continue, police must be squeaky clean - and be seen to be squeaky clean.

And when they stuff up (which all of us do, we're all human) they need to fess up.

It seems to me no-one is prepared to take the blame for letting Haumaha rise so far up the ranks.

And no-one has the cojones now to admit it's was wrong to promote him again.

So Wally, Mr Haumaha, have some dignity. For the sake of those guys on the front line, for the sake of the force, call it quits. And do it today.

* Tim Dower is a Newstalk ZB host.