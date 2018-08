A puppy that was stuck down a seven-metre well in New Plymouth for nearly half an hour has been rescued by firefighters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the property on Mangorei Rd around 5.50pm.

Stuff reports four firefighters attended with one going down the well and retrieving the puppy, coming out of the well with it in his arms.

The property owner said the dog was doing okay after the traumatic experience.