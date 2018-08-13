A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash near Tutira in northern Hawke's Bay.

Police confirmed a person died following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 2 near Tutira in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.



The crash occurred just after 2.30pm, approximately 1km south of the Tutira Store.



Initial reports indicated that a ute was also involved in the crash, but a police spokesperson said the information wasn't accurate and the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Police would not comment further on the incident.