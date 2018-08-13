A boisterous weather front is making its way towards Auckland after enveloping Northland, bringing rain, wind, potential tornadoes and thunderstorms with it.

The Auckland region and parts of the Coromandel Peninsula will be hit with the brunt of the wild weather, says Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandula.

Metservice has a weather watch in place as a rain band makes its way over the city as northeasterly winds start to pick up as rush hour begins.

Kandula said a possibility of a tornado "certainly exists" and Aucklanders should expect wind speeds around 60km/h.

"As the front approaches you get gusts of 30-35 knots (55-64km/h) and that's the watch that's in place.

"The rain proper for Auckland we're looking at over the next two hours just to creep down into the region," he said.

After a month of relatively quiet weather, Auckland is in for a busy 48 hours! We're in for King Tides, a couple of decent bursts of rain, and risk of severe gales on Tuesday evening. More at https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU ^GG @AucklandCDEM @radionz @nzherald pic.twitter.com/w6CSmiVcSU — MetService (@MetService) August 13, 2018

The wider Auckland region - particularly parts in the northeast - is expected to be worst hit by the weather system.

"Starting at 8 to 9pm there's a thunderstorm risk as [the front] moves down - we're expecting that risk to be confined largely northeast of the city.

"The risk of the city is lower than it is for the Hauraki Gulf," Kandula said.

Auckland is also tipped to be struck by king tides tonight and coastal inundation is possible for the western coastline of the city and Northland.

Tomorrow a low and associated fronts would move slowly east over the country, bringing rain to areas and strong winds in the upper North Island.