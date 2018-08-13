Timaru Police are seeking information from the public after a woman was seriously injured after the bike she was riding crashed.

The 37-year-old crashed on June St shortly after midnight on Sunday and suffered serious head injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were initially advised the woman was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor.

The serious crash unit is carrying out a scene examination while the woman is being cared for in Timaru Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Timaru Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and urged them to make contact on 03 684 6086.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.