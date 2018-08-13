An intensive four-day search has failed to find missing Motueka man Jason Campbell.

The 35-year-old has been missing for more than one week and is described as 174cm tall with a thin build and dark hair.

His silver Nissan Caravan, set up for camping, was located on Takaka Hill on Tuesday, while Campbell was last seen the day before.

Police also handed out leaflets and posters in the area.

"Despite all search efforts, no signs of Jason have been found," Sergeant Malcolm York said.

York said neither police nor search and rescue teams searched the Takaka Hill area over the weekend "as we wanted to give Jason the time to come out of his own accord".

However, police today reviewed the search efforts to identify new areas to look.

"Based on this specialist teams, including cave search and rescue personnel and search and rescue dogs will continue the search tomorrow," York said.

"When the weather allows we will also be deploying a drone to give us access

to difficult search areas."

Campbell knew the Takaka Hill area well, York said.