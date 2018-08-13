Two teens have been arrested in connection to the aggravated robbery of two Levin stores.

The Levin Discounter Store was robbed on on August 3, 2018, and Levin Thirsty Liquor was targeted on August 4, 2018.

Police also found some of the property stolen during the robberies.



A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with both aggravated robberies.



The 17-year-old will next appear in Levin District Court on August 15 and the 14-year-old will next appear in Levin Youth Court on August 21.



Police request that anyone with information about the robberies calls Levin CIB on 06 366 0500.