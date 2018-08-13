Colleagues of missing Hamilton woman Mi-Sook Yang, known as Annie, are supporting her family as the search for her continues to be focused on the Waikato River.

The police boat spent Monday back on the Waikato River searching for the 44-year-old who was last seen on Thursday evening when she left her Flagstaff home in her car.

Her car was found by her husband later that night on Munro Place also in Flagstaff, near a path that leads to a popular river walk.

A police media spokeswoman said the water search would resume tomorrow and there were no plans for a land search.

Yang works as a nurse at Waikato Hospital and is the mother of two young boys.

Waikato DHB interim chief executive Derek Wright said Yang was a long-standing oncology nurse.

"Her colleagues are supporting the family and we hope for a safe return."

Detective Sergeant Jason Earl earlier described her disappearance as being "out of character" and said police and her family had serious concerns for Yang's welfare.

Multiple searches of the Waikato river by the Police National Dive Squad over the weekend and on Monday morning found nothing.

Neighbours of the family have also been helping search for her by the river near Pukete and Flagstaff.

Yang is Korean and was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and round black glasses.

Yang's family, through police, declined requests to speak to media, asking for privacy at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Annie since Thursday evening are urged to contact the Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.