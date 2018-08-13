Police are investigating a home invasion where a man was repeatedly bashed on the head by an intruder at his Christchurch property last night.

The man went to the backdoor of his Bamford St, Woolston, home after hearing a noise, to find a masked person wearing dark clothes about 7pm on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Brad Grainger, who is investigating the assault, said the intruder grabbed the 70-year-old man and struck him multiple times on the head with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at Christchurch hospital, but has been discharged.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.