A second man on seven arson charges including torching three vehicles on a night when tyres of parked vehicles around Whangarei were slashed can now be named.

Wesley Ian Thomas Hodgkinson, 26, of Kensington, appeared in Whangārei District Court on Saturday which followed the appearance of 28-year-old Derek James Lynn, who he is jointly charged with.

Both men were remanded in custody and will appear again on August 20.

It's likely the duo will face at least another hundred charges relating to the tyre slashing spree when they next appear in court.

Police are working their way through more than 100 complaints of vehicles, including trucks, which had tyres slashed or were set alight during a crime spree in June this year.

One owner who had their car torched on June 23 said the arrests were a relief.

"I'm relieved they have found someone after all this time and it's good to know someone is going to be held accountable. It has caused a lot of angst," she said.

The arson charges currently faced by Hodgkinson and Lynn include lighting fires around Whangārei city in a bamboo hedge, a shelter belt and public toilets on Kamo Rd, and four vehicles, one of which was a courier van.

Three of the cars were set on fire on the night of June 23 and two were in the same street.

Acting District Commander Inspector Justin Rogers thanked members of the public who provided information and the police staff who worked diligently on the investigation from the initial reporting through to the investigation and charging of the two men.

"We are mindful that these matters will progress through the courts and we are still interested in hearing from anyone who might have further information," Rogers said.

If you have any further information that could help the investigation call Detective Sergeant David Hamilton Whangārei CIB (09) 430 4596.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.