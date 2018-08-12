Two vehicles loaded with 27 containers of fuel used in helicopters were stolen from a hangar at Whangārei Airport.

Whangārei police Senior Sergeant John Fagan said the burglary happened overnight and one of the stolen vehicles was found crashed on Matai St, Ōtangarei, at about 2am today.

The vehicle was on its side but no one was located at the scene.

Police have recovered several of the yellow-coloured containers on the side of the road and officers also recovered a quad bike also taken in the burglary at a house near the airport.

Advertisement

Officers who found the containers said the smell of the fuel was very strong.

Fagan said the second vehicle that had not been found was a 2015 Nissan Navara 4WD Ute, coloured silver, with a registration number of HZH577. He appealed to any one who

may have seen the vehicle to contact police immediately.

Business owner Scotty Booth said the fuel was called Jet A1 which is fuel for aviation turbine engines and was basically kerosene.

"It definitely can't be used in petrol vehicles," Booth said.

The business has been based out of the hangar at Whangarei airfield for the last 11 years.

If you have any information about this offending please contact Whangārei Police on 09 430 4500 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.