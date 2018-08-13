An Auckland schoolteacher facing 10 charges of indecently assaulting children can now be named.​

Benjamin Swann's interim name suppression was lifted by Justice Patricia Courtney, who today provided the Herald with her ruling allowing publication.

Swann was last a teacher at Ōtāhuhu College and had taught at other Auckland schools in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

He has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of doing an indecent act on a young person and is due to go on trial in April.

Swann has voluntarily agreed to stop teaching.

The former teacher had tried to keep his name secret, after being granted name suppression last year in the Manukau District Court.

Ōtāhuhu College also made an application for continued name suppression and a take-down order for Swann's social media posts referring to the school.

The Herald, Radio NZ and Stuff journalists opposed the applications at a High Court hearing in late May.

Justice Courtney dismissed all the applications but suppressed her reasons for doing so.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson, of Counties Manukau Police, said his main concern was ensuring the privacy of the victims and to avoid any speculation as to their identities.

"They have been through a traumatic experience and their welfare is our number one priority," he said.

"Any person who wishes to discuss this matter with police can be reassured that we have a team of highly trained detectives who can talk to them in confidence. Any information provided to police will be done so sensitively and taken seriously."

Anyone who wishes to talk to police can contact Detective Sergeant Simon Beal on 09 353 0032.