A second youth is expected to be arrested this week following an assault on teachers and a student at Northland College.

Police say a group of youths entered the college grounds, on Kaikohe's Mangakahia Rd, on August 3 wanting to fight one of the students. A teacher who tried to stop them was assaulted, along with a student and a tutor.

Kruz Ru, 17, of Kaikohe, was arrested and charged with assaulting the student and one of the staff members. He has been released on bail and is due back in the Kaikohe District Court on August 22.

Read more: Counselling and support for Northland College staff and students after assault

Northland College student defends teacher from assault

Advertisement

Sergeant Kevin Milne, of Mid North police, said his staff were due to review all the evidence, including witness statements and CCTV footage, yesterday.

He was confident that would lead to the identification and arrest of a second offender.

Security guards have been hired by the school for a three-week period. Staff and students have been offered support and counselling. One person received medical treatment after the assaults.

Meanwhile, police are promising to pay extra attention to the area between Broadway, Kaikohe's main street, and Marino Court, also known as Library Square, after complaints about youths congregating in the alley and intimidating passers-by.

Milne said police were called to Marino Court on Saturday after a fight broke out and a member of the public was assaulted.

The same group of youths was involved in a disorder incident on De Merle St a short time later.

''We've identified some of the people involved and we'll be paying the area around Marino Court extra attention in the next few weeks to prevent further disorder,'' he said.