A Far North house has collapsed after a fire caused by a battery leak.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Roma Rd in Ahipara at 6.36pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire started from a battery leak.

"Five crews went to the scene. Thankfully, no one was injured or in the house when it happened but the house has collapsed completely."

He said the fire had been put out and the fire service would be leaving shortly.