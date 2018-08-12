The magnificent spring weather will temporarily be put on hold as winter packs a punch in the first part of the week.

A high-pressure system opened up on Saturday and provided plenty of good weather that smothered the North Island over the weekend.

However, the fine and settled conditions are about to end as a frontal system rolls in from the Tasman Sea.

Today will see wintry weather start to take over the lower South Island as a moist northeast flow gradually spreads over the country.

A rain band will reach the north of the country by evening and strong northerly winds will blow throughout the wider Auckland region.

Metservice meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said Auckland could expect to start with cloudy periods and isolated showers that developed in the evening.

"There will be some cloud and showers [on Monday] but after that, coming into Tuesday, we're expecting a bit of a weather system," she said.



In Auckland, showers will start to ease on Wednesday and fine breaks will increase as a strong southwest wind eases.