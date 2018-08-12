A video of a young cyclist getting taken out by a car at a Christchurch roundabout is going viral.

The footage, taken from inside a vehicle, shows a car failing to give way at a roundabout and smashing straight into the child on a bike.

Luckily, the child - who was accompanied by an adult on another bike - jumps up and runs to the side of the road.

The video was uploaded to a Facebook page, Shocking Christchurch Drivers, yesterday afternoon and in less than 18 hours had grabbed the attention of more than 24,000 viewers.

Horrific incident at roundabout on Harewood Rd in Christchurch caught on camera.

Danny de Hek, who runs the page, said ironically he drove through that same roundabout, on Harewood Rd in Bishopdale, the day before.

"I actually remember saying to my friend this has to be the dumbest roundabout ever and he said that it was probably built like that to protect the dam trees."

Viewers had mixed opinions about who was in the wrong, with some saying the speed of the driver was "total insanity" and others jumping to the driver's defence saying it was a "dangerous blind spot".

The video has received more than 267 comments (and counting) and has been shared nearly 200 times.