Police are still searching for missing Hamilton woman Mi-Sook Yang, known as Annie, despite various efforts to locate her over the weekend.

"This morning the Police National Dive Squad assisted with a search of the Waikato River at Pukete but nothing of interest was located.

"LandSAR is assisting the Police National Dive Squad in the search of the Waikato River," Detective Sergeant Jason Earl said.

Yang was previously reported to be named Yong Ho Shin but this is not the case.

She was last seen in the Pukete area of Hamilton on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

She has been missing since Thursday and was last known to be in the Pukete area around 5pm and has not been seen since.

Yang is Korean and was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and black round glasses.

Earl says the disappearance is "out of character" and there are serious concerns for Yang's welfare.

"Police ask that anyone who may have seen Annie since Thursday evening contacts Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

"If you see Annie, please ring 111 immediately," Earl said.