A man who allegedly escaped from Auckland District Court on Tuesday has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man with a pistol in Manurewa.

Police had been searching for Darcy Hayes since he allegedly escaped earlier in the week.

This afternoon they confirmed he was arrested during an Armed Offenders Squad callout in Manurewa.

Police earlier said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the area in South Auckland had been cordoned off as police investigate what has occurred.

Pedestrians were asked to keep clear of the area and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Armed police and AOS called to residential property in Manurewa.

Nearby resident Rohit Sharma said it looked serious.

"There's about four police cars down one end and guys with guns who are obviously the AOS. Then more cop cars down the other end and helicopters circling above the area."

Sharma said emergency crews had been there for at least two hours.