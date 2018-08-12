A man who allegedly escaped from Auckland District Court on Tuesday has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man with a pistol in Manurewa.

Police had been searching for Darcy Hayes since he allegedly escaped earlier in the week.

This afternoon they confirmed Hayes was arrested during an Armed Offenders Squad callout in Manurewa.

Senior sergeant Emiel Logan said a member of the public informed a police dog handler of a man trapped under a house making some noise.

"Staff have gone to investigate that and found a person calling out that he was trapped under the house and has identified himself as Darcy Hayes."

Police earlier said Hayes was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

A police spokesperson said the area in South Auckland had been cordoned off as police went to investigate what has occurred.

Pedestrians were asked to keep clear of the area and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Armed police and AOS called to residential property in Manurewa.

Nearby resident Rohit Sharma said it looked serious.

"There's about four police cars down one end and guys with guns who are obviously the AOS. Then more cop cars down the other end and helicopters circling above the area."

Sharma said emergency crews had been there for at least two hours.