Two people have been arrested in relation to an attempted kidnapping in North Dunedin.

Detective Jenepher Glover said a 29-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested this morning following yesterday's attempted kidnapping.

The victim received minor injuries in the incident.

They pair were due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday, August 14, on charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to injure.

Glover said police thanked the members of the public who assisted with the investigation.