An bomb will be blown up in Paraparaumu this afternoon.

Police were advised this morning of a unexploded projectile that had been found in Paraparaumu.

After consulting with the New Zealand Defence Force Disposal Unit, the decision was made to detonate it in a controlled explosion.

It is expected that the projectile will be blown up in Paraparaumu in the next 30 minutes.

Residents can expected to hear a loud explosion when it is detonated however there is no cause for concern.