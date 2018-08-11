Baby number three is on the way for sporting greats Dan and Honor Carter.

The couple announced the news on Instagram this morning.

"Very excited another little Carter will be added to our family soon," the post read.

The couple have two sons: Fox was born in 2015 and Marco in 2013.

The Instagram announcement shows the couple with their two young sons at St Heliers.

Well wishing quickly ensued on the post with The Hits host Toni Street commenting on the "awesome news".

"Welcome to the party of 5 club, it's wonderful," she said.

Street made a quick hospital dash just days ago to welcome her new baby boy, who was carried by surrogate Sophie Braggins.

Her new bub, Lachlan Stephen France, is the third baby for Street and partner Matt France.

Netballer Kayla Whitelock also commented on the post, congratulating the couple on the "awesome news".

Carter is about the begin the next chapter of his celebrated rugby career with a move to Japan.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Kobe Steelers.