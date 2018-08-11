The partner of a Kiwi woman who died after jumping off a bridge into water in Canada has described her as "the love of my life".

Danni Hogan, 23, of New Plymouth died after jumping off the 20-metre-high Bruhn Bridge into the water in Sicamous, British Columbia.

"Danni was the love of my life and always will be," Louis Aiello wrote on a Givealittle page set up to raise funds to bring Hogan's body home.

"She will forever hold the biggest part of my heart and I feel unbelievably lucky to have shared my life and my heart with Danni."

Hogan and Aiello had left New Zealand at the end of July to start a year-long trip abroad.

Aiello said they were at the beginning of what they thought would be a "once in a lifetime whirlwind adventure".

"We were excited to meet new and inspiring people and begin our adventures with a new connection together.

"Danni took on a new lease of life in this country and her spirit was in such a beautiful place here.

"She was glowing with life and excitement and was ready to take on the world."

Danni Hogan, 23, of New Plymouth died after jumping off a bridge into water in Canada. Photo / Supplied

The Salmon Arm Observer in British Columbia reported the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were called to the Bruhn Bridge over the Sicamous Channel in the Canadian Rockies at 2am Wednesday local time.

"According to an RCMP press release, the woman was in medical distress after jumping from the bridge into the channel," the newspaper reported.

"The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge, which is approximately 20 metres from the surface of the water. When she did not immediately resurface, other people present helped her to shore.

"According to the RCMP release, the woman was transported to a local hospital and then to a larger hospital in the area before she was pronounced dead."

Danni Hogan had set off on a one-year global adventure. Photo / Supplied

Aiello said Hogan was kind, compassionate and had lived a life "to be proud of".

"Danni's family and friends have been devastated by this loss and we are all left feeling lost and bereft in her absence."

They were going through the formalities of bringing her body home, a "long and painful process".

"We need to band together to overcome for family for friends and ourselves."

The Givealittle page was set up on Saturday, and by Sunday morning over $10,000 had been raised.

A trainer at her former martial arts gym in New Plymouth said they were all in shock at her passing.

"It has hit the crew hard," said Pina Simpson, who runs the New Plymouth branch of Southern Tribes Aotearoa.

Some of his students had attended her and Aiello's farewell two weeks ago.

"She was full of life, and an awesome young person with a beautiful smile."

Hogan had trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts with Simpson for about eight months.

"She was enthusiastic and picked up techniques pretty quick. She was never afraid to give things a go."

She had left the gym about a year ago to focus on other opportunities in the fitness industry.

"She definitely enjoyed life and we are all in shock at her passing. Our thoughts and condolences go to her whānau and partner."

Facebook posts show that the bridge has long been a popular place to jump from.

A July 2015 post shows young people jumping off the bridge in daylight, with comments such as "Awesome" and "Wow, looks like fun, be careful angel!!!"

But Hogan's death was the second water-related death in Sicamous this summer.

Police said initial investigation did not suggest any criminal activity was involved in her death.

The Coroner's Service is now investigating the death.