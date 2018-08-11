Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Henderson tonight where a vehicle may have struck a house.
A police spokeswoman said there were conflicting reports relating to the crash on Universal Dr, near Bittern Place.
One bystander had told police the vehicle had struck a house. Another said the vehicle had crashed through a fence and struck a tree.
St John Ambulance tweeted that two people with moderate injuries had been taken to North Shore Hospital.
The crash occurred just before 9.45pm.