A man has died after a workplace accident in Auckland.

Fire and emergency services attended the industrial accident in Ellerslie this morning. It is understood the man - aged 55 - was crushed by steel framing.

St John confirmed shortly before 9.30am that the man had died.

The accident occurred at premises operated by CSP Galvanizing and CSP Coating Systems at Gavin St in Ellerslie.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said they were called to the incident just after 8am, but have left the scene.

An employee at the company had "no comment" when the Herald called.

A spokeswoman for St John earlier said they received a call at 8.03am and sent three vehicles to the accident. She referred all questions to the police.

Police were called to the incident at 8.07am, but have no details to release at this point.

On their webiste, CSP Coating Systems describes its Auckland facility at Ellerslie: "A Plant: Main galvanizing facility with 9.15 metre long x 1.37 metre wide x 2.59 metre deep galvanizing tank with the ability to double end dip items up to 13 metres long. 4 x 5 tonne gantry cranes."