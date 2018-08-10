It's been a while, but finally a weekend to go outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

The weather gurus have forecasted mainly fine and sunny weather for most of the country after the fog clears in Auckland.

Some parts of Northland and Auckland could also have 17C highs.

"An anticyclone brings mainly settled conditions today for most of New Zealand," said WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson.

Advertisement

However an easterly quarter airflow around the top of this high could be a bit of a party pooper, bringing a few showers to Coromandel and Northland.

Aucklanders could be waking up to fog this morning, according to MetService.

But this will be followed by fine weather, brought about by a developing Southeasterly.

Isolated showers, possibily heavy in the afternoon could be in store for Northland and Coromandel.

It will be generally fine weather across the South Island.

The fine weather will continue tomorrow for most of the North and South Island, with just isolated showers in some places.

Fiordland will be the exception, where the showers could turn into rain late Sunday.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato & Bay Of Plenty:

Mostly sunny, some cloud about the Coromandel and Northland (especially in the east) may bring a shower or two at times however. East to southeasterly winds

Highs: 16-17C

Western North Island (including Central North Island):

Mostly sunny with light southeasterly winds.

Highs: 13-16C

Eastern North Island:

A mostly cloudy morning with the chance of a light shower or two, the odd shower may linger about northern Hawkes Bay / Gisborne till evening. Cloud starts to break away from the south afternoon onwards. Light south to southeasterly winds.

Highs: 13-14C

Wellington:

Sunny with light winds.

High: 14C

Marlborough & Nelson:

Sunny with light winds, tending north to northeast in the afternoon.

Highs: 13-15C

Canterbury:

Sunny with light winds for most, coastal northeasterlies.

Highs: 12-14

West Coast:

A mainly sunny day with light winds.

Highs: 12-15C

Southland & Otago:

Mainly sunny with a touch of high cloud, gradually increasing during the day. Light northerlies for most, northeasterly breezes about coastal Otago.

Highs: 13-15C