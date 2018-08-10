Police concerned for the safety of a driver involved in a head-on crash on State Highway 2 near Tauranga today are calling for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened on SH2 between Gill Lane and Munro Rd at 7.40am.

Two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said in a statement they would like any witnesses to the crash to come forward, particularly the occupants of a silver Subaru Impreza hatchback.

Police said they were concerned for the safety of the driver of the Subaru who is believed to have been involved.

If anyone has any information about this crash or knows the Subaru driver, they are encouraged to contact Constable Jade Snare at the Tauranga police station on JSCP60@police.govt.nz

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

