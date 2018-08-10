A woman has been charged with dangerous driving following a near miss caught on dash camera by another motorist.



The over-taking manoeuvre on Lee Martin Rd in Tamahere, near Hamilton, made headlines in July after the footage was revealed by Cambridge man Vivek Jacob.

Police said the incident, involving two cars and a truck on a blind corner of the 100km/h rural Waikato road, was not reported to them at the time.



However, Hamilton Police Sergeant Geoff Blow said an investigation into the incident was launched when police became aware of the footage online.

Jacob said he knew it had been a "close call" at the time but reviewing the footage later revealed just how narrowly he had escaped a collision.