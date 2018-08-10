Just two days after police arrested and charged a person with robbing and kidnapping an 87-year-old Hastings man, police are today investigating an assault on an elderly woman in her home.

Hawke's Bay Police said an elderly female resident is recovering from minor injuries following an incident at her Havelock North home yesterday.



Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said yesterday at about 4pm the victim was grabbed from behind at her front door by a male.

She was pushed over and had an item of personal property taken from her.



"The offender has specifically targeted this victim and yet again we see the brazen actions of criminals targeting a senior member of our community."



"We will be continuing work to identify the male responsible and hold him accountable."



This robbery was not believed to be related to the kidnapping and robbery of the elderly man at the Hastings Countdown Supermarket last month.



Although one arrest has been made in connection to that attack, police are still actively seeking others believed to be have been involved.