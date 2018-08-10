The 23-year-old Kiwi who died after jumping from a highway bridge in Canada had only left New Zealand a month ago to spend a year abroad.

Danni Hogan of New Plymouth died after jumping off the 20-metre-high Bruhn Bridge into the water in Sicamous, British Columbia.

Hogan left for Canada with her partner Louis Aiello on a year-long trip late last month.

The Salmon Arm Observer in British Columbia reported that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were called to the Bruhn Bridge over the Sicamous Channel in the Canadian Rockies at 2am Wednesday local time.

"According to an RCMP press release, the woman was in medical distress after jumping from the bridge into the channel," the newspaper reported.

"The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge, which is approximately 20 metres from the surface of the water. When she did not immediately resurface, other people present helped her to shore.

"According to the RCMP release, the woman was transported to a local hospital and then to a larger hospital in the area before she was pronounced dead."

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington said the NZ High Commission in Ottawa was in contact with local authorities about the woman's death.

Facebook posts show that the bridge has long been a popular place to jump from.

A July 2015 post shows young people jumping off the bridge in daylight, with comments such as "Awesome" and "Wow, looks like fun, be careful angel!!!"

But the NZ woman's death was the second water-related death in Sicamous this summer.

Police said initial investigation did not suggest any criminal activity was involved in the young woman's death.

The Coroners Service is now investigating the death. The news release states that no further information, including the woman's identity, will be released by either the RCMP or the Coroners Service.