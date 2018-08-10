

Whangārei police have arrested two men and charged them over a spate of tyre slashing in the city that saw about 100 tyres slashed.

Dozens of motorists were affected when tyres were slashed overnight on June 22/23 with many in Kamo.

Whangārei CIB said today that two men, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested and charged in connection to the spate of damage to vehicle tyres back in June throughout Whangārei.

''It has been a time consuming inquiry by our detectives but their focus was always to get a result for the hundred or so victims who were inconvenienced and financially out of pocket due to the mindless actions of these two,'' police said in a statement.

''These offenders have also been charged with a number of arson matters relating to vehicles and some public facilities around the same time. It is always a challenge when you are faced with offending like this to identify who is responsible, but it is also immensely satisfying when we get a result.

''We know the volume of offending at the time created a lot of interest, and know these arrests will be well received by the community of Whangārei.''

Police said the inquiry is ongoing and detectives in due course will make contact with the many victims.

Cars, vans and even trucks were targeted during the tyre slashing spree, with the tyre of a truck carrying 14,000 litres of oil slashed 12 times, putting the life of the driver and other motorists in danger, the owner said at the time.

Owner of the rig, Ron Salter, said the slashing of the tyre had the potential to cause a fatality.

The spree caused major disruption for dozens of motorists, who had to stump up with the cost to replace tyres. At least one owner had all four tyres slashed, while some others had two tyres slashed.