The marae of the late former Māori affairs minister Koro Wētere is one of four in Northland to get a share of nearly $3 million in funding.

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta announced today Wētere's whānau Waipapa Marae near Kawhia, and three other marae in Northland, had been granted funds totalling $2.9 million for rebuilds.

The investments were the first to come through the Oranga Marae programme, launched in May to build, repair and restore whare while also encouraging marae to plan for the revitalisation of tikanga and te reo Māori and the transmission of mātauranga.

Mahuta said it was great to see Waipapa was one of the first investments, which would receive $725,000.

"As a tribal and political leader, Koro led the Māori language and Māori development campaigns of his time.

"It is just and fitting that we can reinvest in his tūrangawaewae and his people.

"Marae around the country are places for our nation to host manuhiri from whānau through to international visitors."

Many were also relied on as places of sanctuary in times of need.



"They all sit at the heart of the Māori world," Mahuta said.

"The marae is where te reo Māori can be heard and spoken and, where tikanga and kawa is practised and debated. Marae connect whānau through whakapapa and are guardians of mātauranga and cultural taonga."

In 2013 nearly 400,000 Māori knew which of the country's 800-plus marae they belonged to. The connection to marae was an important aspect of Māori culture and identity.

The 2018/19 Oranga Marae programme had a combined fund of approximately $17.5m, including $2.3m from the Crown and $15.2m from the Lottery Grants Board.