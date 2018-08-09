A massive fire is burning near the Port of Tauranga. Photo/Scott Yeoman

A massive fire is burning at the entrance to the Port of Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand notified them of the fire at 11.44am.

The fire is burning in a building at Sulphur Point, Mirrielees Rd. She was unable to confirm whether the fire was at the Port of Tauranga but it is understood to be on the wharf.

A reporter at the scene said huge clouds of smoke could be seen from the Takitimu Dr overbridge.

"There are lots of people out watching and taking photos," he said.

"I can see the flames from a good couple of hundred yards away."

There were ambulances and fire trucks on scene, he said.

The reporter said the fire was right at the entrance to the port, between 100m and 200m away from the gate.

Another reporter said men in high vis were exiting the port on foot and by vehicle.

They have been instructed not to speak to the media, she said.

Crowds of people have stopped to watch the flames.

One resident, who would not be named, said he was sitting on his balcony on Cliff Rd when he heard the sirens.

"I looked up and saw the all of the smoke."

Another man who was watching the fire burn from the port gate said he saw the smoke from his Ōhauiti home about 15km away.

A man, who would only be known as Mark, said from his home on Minden hill that he could see "an awful lot of black smoke rising up from Tauranga".

"It was very black but now it's turning grey. The smoke is going past the big container cranes so it's pretty big."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman would not comment at this stage.

More soon.