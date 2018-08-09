An alleged former "baby" bikie, who became embroiled in the notorious 2013 Broadbeach Bikie Brawl, is the latest foreign-born national to get kicked out of Australia.

New Zealand-born, Jim David Thacker, 27, was arrested by border force officers yesterday and taken to an immigration centre where he'll eventually be deported, a spokesman from the Home Affairs Department confirmed.

Australia's hard-line deportation policies gives Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton overarching and discretionary powers to remove anyone the government sees as having "bad character".

Jim David Thacker with a border force officer. Photo / News Corp Australia

While Thacker wasn't directly involved in the riot, which saw 18 former or current bikies violently brawling with a rival gang and police officers, he was caught on CCTV with the heckling group.

Thacker was 23 at the time of the riot and was described by a magistrate as being a "petty narcissist" for his involvement in the riot.

He and two other New Zealand-born men were given 150 hours community service for being one of the 60 Bandidos who stormed Broadbeach in September 2013.

The brawl sparked an unprecedented crackdown on outlaw motorcycle gangs by the former Newman government.

All 18 directly involved in the violent brawl pleaded guilty to charges including riot, affray, public nuisance and assault and obstruct police. Despite rioting carrying a maximum penalty of three years in jail, all of them walked free.

Thacker was sentenced for his involvement in the brawl almost a year after he stormed the busy restaurant precinct.

Thacker, who was 24 at the time of his sentence, was described as a former "baby" Bandido and was scalded by the magistrate who handed him his 150 hours of community service.

In sentencing, police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Eric Engwirda told the court Thacker was not one of the men making physical or verbal threats towards officers trying to stop the riot.

Despite that, the magistrate said Thacker was one of the men "milling around like petty narcissists looking for attention".

"We must maintain peace and good order in this state and this country. The law and the community will not tolerate conduct like yours, it is intolerable," Magistrate John Costanzo said, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Last month, Australia's increasing deportation of Kiwis sparked a heated discussion between Mr Dutton and New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Peters made a direct appeal to Mr Dutton to release a 17-year-old New Zealand-born boy who had spent months in an adult detention centre.

The acting prime minister reminded Australia it was a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and called on the country to live up to its obligations.

"This person is regarded as a child or a minor, and I'm just reminding the Australians — you're a signatory, live up to it," Peters said.

"They are clearly in breach of it. There's no complication. They know that, we know that.

"We're asking Australians for a fair suck of the sav so to speak, where international protocols are observed."

The teen was eventually released but if sent back to New Zealand he would've been one of the hundreds of Kiwis Australia deports every year.

Last year, more than 600 Kiwis were deported on grounds of "bad character".