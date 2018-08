A person has been killed after being struck by a train in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sturges Rd, Ranui, at 10.22am.

The Western rail line has been closed from Henderson until further notice.

EMERGENCY SERVICES INCIDENT:

Please expect disruptions on the Western due to an emergency services incident at Sturges Road. All Western Line services to Swanson will terminate at Henderson until further notice. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lYIS3BcR1q — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 9, 2018

In April last year, a person was killed after being struck by a train at Ranui Train Station.

Advertisement

More to come.