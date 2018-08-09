A University of Canterbury student has been critically injured outside the Christchurch campus after being hit by a bus.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ilam Rd and Homestead Ln just before 9.45pm on Thursday, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The man hit was in his mid-20s, Campbell said.

Homestead Ln is a popular thoroughfare frequented by students travelling to different areas of the university campus.

A University of Canterbury spokeswoman confirmed the person hit was a male student and said the university would support "the student, his family and his peers".