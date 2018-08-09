A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash south of Turangi.

A police spokeswoman said the woman spun out on gravel and went into a ditch on State Highway 1 about 20 minutes south of Turangi.

Police were called to the scene just before 6am.

A ambulance spokesman said St John received a call about the crash about 5.20am and one ambulance and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

The woman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

