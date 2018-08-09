A New Zealand woman is fighting for her life in an intensive care unit in Bali after falling severely ill on holiday — and is now faced with having to raise $75,000 after her insurance company refused to pay the medical bills.

Abby Hartley, from Hamilton, became seriously ill while on holiday with her husband Richard in Bali.

She was rushed to hospital in Nusa Dua, Denpasar, where she has been in ICU.

Hartley suffered a twisted bowel, which has impacted on blood flow. She required emergency surgery and, despite the success of the operation, she went on to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Doctors were forced to put her into an induced coma and Harley has been receiving oxygen through a respirator.

She's also struggled with a collapsed lung following a severe chest infection and has been in hospital since August 1.

Her daughter Sophie set up a Givealittle page hope to raise funds to pay her mum's hospital bill.

"Our mum is fighting for her life in ICU in a hospital in Bali and unfortunately insurance company is refusing to cover any medical costs," Sophie said.

"After a very long and stressful battle with the insurance company they have made the final decision to not cover any medical costs therefore we have been left with a very expensive medical bill.

"Her medical bill includes 24/7 care and observation, all medications etc," she added.