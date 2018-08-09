A third person will appear in court charged with the murder of an Auckland teenager.

The Herald understands a 16-year-old woman has been summonsed to appear in the Youth Court at Manukau tomorrow.

She is the third person accused of murdering 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama last month in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man appeared in the High Court at Auckland and entered not guilty pleas after being jointly charged with the murder.

Advertisement

Justice Simon Moore remanded both defendants in custody and granted them interim name suppression because of health, safety and security concerns.

This evening, police confirmed tomorrow's court appearance for the 16-year-old and said it continues to offer support to Pairama's whānau.

Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8.

An autopsy revealed she died the day before.

Pairama was a student at Northland College in Kaikohe.

Her aunt, Christine Peterson Whiu, earlier told the Herald Demetrius was a "quiet, go-with-the-flow young girl" who loved kapa haka, singing and arts and crafts.

"She was very creative but mostly she loved her whānau,'' she said.

"Through some people's eyes, she was different - and this would determine the way they acted towards her, which was very sad.

"She is a beautiful person whose soul matched her. She will be really missed by many of our whānau."