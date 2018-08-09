A New Zealand wine exporter who admitted faking wine export papers is hoping to avoid a conviction.

Joyce Mary Frances Austin, 55, pleaded guilty today at Christchurch District Court to falsifying wine export applications for 44.5 cases of wine to be used as samples at sales events and for promotions in the Republic of Ireland.

Austin, of Kohimarama in Auckland, will be sentenced at Auckland District Court on December 21.

Her lawyer Andrew Riches today asked Judge John Brandts-Giesen not to enter a conviction because she is seeking a discharge without conviction.

She pleaded guilty to a charge, laid under the Wine Act 2003 by the Ministry for Primary Industries, of "procuring others to make false applications" with intent to deceive and for the purpose of obtaining any material benefit.

The five New Zealand wineries caught up in the case were today granted interim name suppression by Judge Brandts-Giesen.

But Austin, of New Zealand Boutique Wines Ltd, opposed the suppression order and the matter will be argued fully at sentencing later this year.

MPI alleges the offending took place between March 2013 and May 2014, with false export applications relating to 44.5 cases, with a retail value of around $1450.