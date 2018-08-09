Rush-hour traffic got off to a rocky start this afternoon after a northbound car broke down near the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Northern Motorway is experiencing heavy to moderate northbound traffic after the end of the Curran St off-ramp was temporarily blocked.

Citybound traffic on the Northern Motorway is heavy between the Harbour bridge and Esmonde Rd.

The Southern Motorway is heavy southbound between Newmarket and Greenlane and heavy through Manukau and approaching Takanini.

Advertisement

Citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway is heavy from South Eastern Arterial and Greenlane.

Traffic is heavy on the Northwestern Motorway between Great North Rd and Te Atatu Rd and at Lincoln Rd. There is a queue for the Northern Link citybound.

The Southwestern Motorway heading northbound is moderate to heavy at Neilson St, meanwhile, southbound traffic is heavy at Massey Rd and the Southern link.

The Waterview Tunnel heading north and southbound is free-flowing.