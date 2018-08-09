The section of road where fatal school bus crash occurred yesterday is closed while vehicles leave the scene.

Police say the bus crash at Inglewood yesterday continues to be investigated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) and the Serious Crash Unit (SCU).

While the bus has now been recovered, the road is currently closed while the crane and other vehicles are removed from the scene.

The 69-year-old bus driver, Allan Campbell, was killed after his bus left the road and crashed into a ditch on State Highway 3 yesterday.

Advertisement

His widow told the Herald he had loved the job which he had been in for many years and providing a service to the community.

Police said that 13 passengers aged 12-17 were on the bus at the time of the crash, with most suffering minor injuries.

The road is due to be opened in the next half hour but in the meantime the diversions remain in place.