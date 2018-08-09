Shocked locals called police, after a toddler was seen dangling from the back window of a moving car in Wellington.

Police confirmed they were called to Queen St in Upper Hutt about 12.30pm, to reports of a toddler hanging outside the car window.

Officers were immediately sent to the scene.

However, they were unable to locate the car or its occupants.

Advertisement

A witness on a local Facebook page said she took photos of the car and its licence plate, but they were blurry.

She said any other locals who saw the incident should call the police with their information.