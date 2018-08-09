A 23-year-old woman from New Zealand is dead after jumping from a highway bridge in Canada.

The Salmon Arm Observer in British Columbia has reported that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were called to the Bruhn Bridge over the Sicamous Channel in the Canadian Rockies at 2am yesterday local time.

"According to an RCMP press release, the woman was in medical distress after jumping from the bridge into the channel," the newspaper reported.

"The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge, which is approximately 20 metres from the surface of the water. When she did not immediately resurface, other people present helped her to shore.

"According to the RCMP release, the woman was transported to a local hospital and then to a larger hospital in the area before she was pronounced dead.

It was the second water-related death in Sicamous this summer."

Police said initial investigation did not suggest any criminal activity was involved in the young woman's death.

The Coroners Service is now investigating the death. The news release states that no further information, including the woman's identity, will be released by either the RCMP or the Coroners Service.