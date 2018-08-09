Dramatic video footage has emerged of a runaway rubbish truck crashing over a wall into an Auckland property and writing off two expensive European cars.

The Saint Heliers homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said his first reaction was of disbelief when he found out a rubbish truck had crashed onto his property.

"I got a phone call from my daughter who surprisingly said there was a rubbish truck in our front garden," he said.

The incident, which took place in April this year, saw the truck crash through a fence, over a stone wall and into two cars parked in the driveway.

Two cars were crushed, one was a BMW X5 and the other an Audi Q3.

"There was also damage to a stone wall and to a gate and fence.

"Fortunately there were three cars in the driveway and it missed one of them."

The owner said despite the initial shock of the incident, everyone responded "terrifically well" and nobody was injured.

"A whole bunch of people turned up – the insurers, some executives from the company, police and WorkSafe," he said.

"Fundamentally the brakes failed on the truck, only 30m up the road, and the truck came down across our driveway and landed off the wall you can see.

"The driver was outside the truck at the time which was lucky for him and no one was in our driveway which was very fortunate too."

He said the problem had since been resolved, with insurers paying out for the damage caused.

"The insurers and company involved were very good. It was just one of those little crazy things that happen to you over time, but it was all dealt with, no problem."

The Herald has approached Auckland Council for comment.