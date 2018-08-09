A car has crashed into a parked police car in Welcome Bay.

Acting Senior Sergeant Matthew Moorehead told the Bay of Plenty Times police had found a car reported as stolen on the automated number plate recognition system in Welcome Bay.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Moorehead said police laid road spikes and the fleeing vehicle tried to avoid them, crashing into a parked police car on Welcome Bay Rd, near the intersection of Kaitemako Rd.

Advertisement

The driver was not injured, Moorehead said.

The road was blocked for a short time but had since reopened. He did not believe there was anyone else in the car.

Moorehead said a man was assisting police with inquiries.